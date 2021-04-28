Catholic World News

CDC director: masked and vaccinated people can worship indoors

April 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The director of the Centers for Disease Control has said that it is now safe for people to gather indoors for worship—as long as they are vaccinated and wear masks. At a White House briefing, Rochelle Walensky said that the same standards—requiring vaccination and masks—apply to restaurants and bars.

