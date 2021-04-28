Action Alert!
EASTER CHALLENGE! $28,219 left to raise in order to win a matching $50,000 grant! Please help us meet the Challenge!
Catholic Culture Trusted Commentary
Catholic Culture Trusted Commentary
Catholic World News

Meditation centers on Christ, Pope tells audience

April 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly audience on April 28, Pope Francis continued his series of talks on prayer, speaking about meditation. “To meditate is to seek meaning,” he said, noting that various forms of meditation have become popular among non-believers. But for Catholics, he said, “The great door through which the prayer of a baptized person passes is Jesus Christ.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.