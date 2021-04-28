Catholic World News

Rhode Island diocese loosens Covid restrictions

April 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Indoor seating capacity is increased from 75% to 80%,” the diocese said in its new regulations. “Physical (social) distancing is reduced from 6 feet to 3 feet. Therefore, any previously ‘roped off’ pews can be made available once again. The practice of making a reservation or to have tickets should cease.”

