Catholic World News

2 parishes in the Sacramento diocese vandalized

April 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “The statues have already been restored,” the diocese said in a statement. “We pray for anyone who would be moved to cause damage to any symbol of faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!