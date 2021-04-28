Catholic World News

Vatican approves strengthening safeguarding studies, research in Rome

April 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Safeguarding” is a reference to safeguarding minors from sexual abuse. The Vatican’s Congregation for Catholic Education has raised the status of the Center for Child Protection at Rome’s Pontifical Gregorian University; newly named as the Institute of Anthropology, it will have the authority to issue advanced degrees.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!