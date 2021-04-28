Catholic World News

Oklahoma governor signs fetal heartbeat law

April 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on Tulsa World

CWN Editor's Note: “Every life is precious and has infinite value in the eyes of God who creates each of us out of love,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City. “We are fortunate in Oklahoma to have political leaders who understand and seek to protect our most vulnerable from abortion, which claims the lives of unborn children and too often endangers their mothers, as well.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!