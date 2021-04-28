Catholic World News

Dioceses appeal to Supreme Court for protection against New York’s abortion coverage mandate

April 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “The 2017 mandate from the state’s Department of Financial Services required that employers cover abortions in their employee health insurance plans,” the report notes. “While the state granted a religious exemption to the rule, the groups challenging the mandate in court claim that it was too narrow and did not exempt agencies which primarily serve or employ people of different faiths.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!