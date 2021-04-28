Catholic World News

South Korean cardinal dies at 89

April 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-Suk, 89, was Archbishop of Seoul and Apostolic Administrator of Pyongyang from 1998 to 2012; he was created a cardinal in 2006. With his death, there are now 223 living cardinals, 126 of whom are eligible to take part in a papal election.

