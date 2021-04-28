Catholic World News

Jesuits, Indian Catholics call for release of Father Swamy

April 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Stan Swamy, SJ, a defender of the rights of the indigenous, was arrested on charges of Maoist terrorism and has turned 84 in prison. The English bishops issued a statement of support for the priest.

