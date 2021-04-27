Catholic World News

China continues restraints on ‘underground’ Catholics

April 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Chinese Catholic layman was fined for “facilitating illegal religious activities” after he invited Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, who is not recognized by the government, to celebrate Mass in a private chapel in his home. Under the terms of the Vatican’s secret agreement with Beijing, the Vatican recognized bishops who had been illicitly installed by the government, but the government has not extended recognition to bishops of the ‘underground’ Church.

