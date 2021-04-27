Catholic World News

New Mexico dioceses respond differently after governor lift limits

April 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic Telegraph

CWN Editor's Note: After the state of New Mexico lifted emergency restrictions, allowing churches to operate at full capacity, Bishop Peter Baldacchino of Las Cruces authorized pastors to set their own limits on congregations. In the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, however, Archbishop John Wester said that parishes should continue to abide by the limits the state had rescinded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!