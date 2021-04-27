Action Alert!
Clergy among 12 arrested after bishop-elect shot in South Sudan

April 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On April 26, “Bishop-elect Christian Carlassare, appointed by Pope Francis to lead Rumbek diocese on March 8, was shot in both legs when two armed men fired multiple bullets at his door, gaining access to his room,” according to the report.

