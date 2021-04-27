Catholic World News

Clergy among 12 arrested after bishop-elect shot in South Sudan

April 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: On April 26, “Bishop-elect Christian Carlassare, appointed by Pope Francis to lead Rumbek diocese on March 8, was shot in both legs when two armed men fired multiple bullets at his door, gaining access to his room,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!