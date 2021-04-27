Catholic World News

US bishops welcome President Biden’s goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

April 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis was among those who participated in President Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!