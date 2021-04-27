Catholic World News

Conference examines the ‘Biden effect’ on the Church

April 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The conference “elevated calls for Biden to be denied Communion,” according to a National Catholic Reporter summary; CNA reported on Francis Maier’s analysis of the bishops and President Biden.

