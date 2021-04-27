Catholic World News

Papal gift of medical equipment to Armenia

April 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Pope’s gift came a day after the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, which recalls the brutal murder of countless Armenian Christians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire during World War I,” Vatican News reported.

