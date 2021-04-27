Catholic World News

England’s bishops encourage Catholics to place Sunday Mass at the heart of their post-pandemic lives

April 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “’Vibrant’ is a word which seems to have characterized so many of our parishes throughout the pandemic,” the bishops said in their reflection. “We commend every priest who made of his parish ‘a sanctuary open to all’ and with a particular care for the poor; and the many deacons who have exercised with such generosity their mission of charity.”

