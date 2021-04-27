Catholic World News

Rally at Connecticut Catholic college ‘affirms support for LGBTQ+ community’

April 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The rally, according to Sacred Heart University, followed “the Vatican’s recent decision that the Catholic Church will not bless same-sex unions.” Michelle Loris, chair of Catholic studies, said that “not every Catholic university would hold an event aimed at celebrating and affirming the LGBTQ community. . . . It stands against any form of hatred or prejudice, no matter the source.”

