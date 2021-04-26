Catholic World News

Cyprus: Orthodox defy lockdown orders for Easter

April 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Orthodox Archbishop Chrysostomos of Cyprus has announced that he will not abide by government restrictions on the number of believers allowed into churches during Holy Week and Easter—which are observed by the Orthodox world this week. “We will not obey,” the archbishop said. While he asked the faithful to wear masks and keep social distance, he insisted that “everyone can go to church.”

