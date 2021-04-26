Catholic World News

10 martyrs beatified in Guatemala

April 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Three priests and seven laity “committed to defending the poor . . . were killed between 1980 and 1991, the time during which the Catholic Church was being persecuted,” Pope Francis said on April 25. “With lively faith in Christ, they were heroic witnesses of justice and love. May their example make us more generous and courageous in living the Gospel.”

