German president urged to withhold medal for Cardinal Marx

April 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is the awarding the Order of Merit with Star, the equivalent of a knighthood, to Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich.

