Spanish bishops: 220 abuse allegations reported to Vatican since 2001

April 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We reckon that at certain times we have walked too slowly, we even looked away in another direction,” said Luis Argüello, spokesman for the bishops’ conference.

