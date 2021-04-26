Catholic World News

Eastern churches: Do not forget the Syrian bishops kidnapped by jihadists in 2013

April 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Yohanna Ibrahim (the Syriac Orthodox archbishop of Aleppo) and Metropolitan Paul Yazigi (the Greek Orthodox metropolitan of Aleppo) were abducted on April 22, 2013.

