Papal appeal: Migrants at sea should never be denied aid

April 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I confess I am extremely sad over the tragedy that has once again taken place in the Mediterranean,” Pope Francis said following his April 25 Regina Caeli address. “130 migrants died in the sea. They are people. They are human beings who begged for help in vain for two whole days – help that never arrived.”

