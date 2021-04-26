Catholic World News

Jesus is the ‘true shepherd who defends, knows and loves his sheep,’ Pope tells pilgrims

April 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On April 25, the Fourth Sunday of Easter and World Day of Prayer for Vocations, Pope Francis devoted his Regina Caeli address to John 10:11-18, the day’s Gospel reading. “May Mary Most Holy help us to be the first to welcome and follow the Good Shepherd, to cooperate in the joy of his mission,” he concluded.

