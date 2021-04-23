Catholic World News

Cardinal Wyszynski beatification set for September

April 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski, the Polish primate who inspired popular resistance to the Communist regime, will be beatified on September 23. Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz of Warsaw, will the ceremony will take place, announced the plans for beatification on April 23.

