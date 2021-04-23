Catholic World News

US bishops back Trillion Trees Act

April 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Trillion Trees and Natural Carbon Storage Act is based on the acknowledgment of our shared moral responsibility to work proactively to heal and mitigate environmental damage,” write the chairmen of the bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development and Committee on International Justice and Peace. “The planting of new trees, the protection of ecosystems, and the rehabilitation of damaged forests are all part of our call to cooperate with God’s providential design in the work of ecological healing.”

