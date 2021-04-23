Catholic World News

Legionaries of Christ leader meets with Pope

April 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2020, Father John Connor has led the religious community, founded in 1941 by the disgraced Father Marcial Maciel (1920-2008).

