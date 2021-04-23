Catholic World News

Wisconsin to launch statewide investigation of clergy sex abuse

April 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

CWN Editor's Note: 177 Wisconsin priests have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, according to the report.

