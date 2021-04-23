Catholic World News

New appeal by South Korean bishops to protect life

April 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The legalization of abortion means “publicly recognizing murder,” the bishops said in their statement. “Millions of fetuses, every year, are exposed to the threat of abortion, without any protection.”

