‘It is time to act, we are at the limit,’ Pope says in Earth Day message

April 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appealed to “all the leaders of the world to act with courage, to act with justice and to always tell people the truth, so that people know how to protect themselves from the destruction of the planet, how to protect the planet from the destruction that we very often trigger.”

