Catholic World News

Retired French bishop accused of sexual abuse

April 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Emmanuel Lafont, 75, was Bishop of Cayenne (French Guiana, South America) from 2004 until he resigned in 2020. Pope Francis accepted his resignation on the day the prelate turned 75.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!