Federal court upholds Ohio law banning abortions on babies With Down syndrome

April 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The right to an abortion before viability is not absolute,” the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a 9-7 decision. The law, the court ruled, protects “pregnant women and their families from coercion by doctors who advocate abortion of Down-syndrome-afflicted fetuses.”

