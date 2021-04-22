Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Federal court upholds Ohio law banning abortions on babies With Down syndrome

April 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The right to an abortion before viability is not absolute,” the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a 9-7 decision. The law, the court ruled, protects “pregnant women and their families from coercion by doctors who advocate abortion of Down-syndrome-afflicted fetuses.”

