Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls on international community to work toward Covid vaccine for all

April 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: “Even as wealthy nations are now vaccinating their populations, many countries in the Global South have no vaccines at all,” Msgr. Miroslaw Wachowski, Undersecretary for Relations with States, said at a recent UN meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!