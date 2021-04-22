Catholic World News

Bishops urge Mexican people to overcome divisions

April 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops spoke of “the growing polarization of political discourse; the alarming rate of assassinated candidates; entire regions under the yoke of organized crime; the mistreatment of migrants and the militarization of borders; the lack of attention to our common home; the threat to clean energy; the lack of interest in the common good and the truth. . .”

