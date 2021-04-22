Catholic World News

Bankruptcy judge bars Diocese of Rochester from shielding identities of accused priests

April 22, 2021

Continue to this story on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

CWN Editor's Note: The bankruptcy judge sided with the local newspaper, whose executive editor said, “In the Church and in other organizations, it is secrecy that perpetuates the abuse of the vulnerable.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

