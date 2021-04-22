Catholic World News

Ex-priest’s trial was fair, federal appeals court rules

April 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Arthur Perrault, a former military chaplain who fled to Morocco, where he lived for two decades, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for molesting an altar boy.

