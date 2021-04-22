Catholic World News

Prelate expresses disappointment that low refugee admissions goal remains

April 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “The number of refugees who will be welcomed this year is far short of what we can do as a country and is not an adequate response to the immense resettlement need,” writes Bishop Mario Dorsonville, auxiliary bishop of Washington and chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!