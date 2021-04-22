Catholic World News

USCCB calls on people of good will to commemorate Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

April 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “April 24 is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, marking the 1915 start of a campaign that resulted in the death of as many as 1.2 million Armenian Christians—victims of mass shootings, death marches to distant camps, torture, assaults, starvation, and disease,” writes Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), chairman of the bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace. “Thousands of Armenian children were torn from their families and forcibly converted.”

