Haiti: Catholic schools close to protest kidnapping

April 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic schools in Haiti will be closed for three days, beginning April 21, to call attention to the kidnapping of nine people—including five priests and two nuns—on April 11. Church bells will be tolled at noon on Friday as part of the awareness campaign. Kidnappings have become increasingly common in Haiti in recent months.

