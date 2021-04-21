Catholic World News

Catholic leader in Afghanistan dreads US pull-out

April 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: Father Giovanni Scalese leads the Catholic mission in Afghanistan; his predecessor, Father Giuseppe Moretti, has also discussed the announced withdrawal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!