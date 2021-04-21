Catholic World News

As Earth Day approaches, US bishops call Catholics to do their part

April 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: The pandemic “could very well be the dress rehearsal for environmental catastrophe,” said Bishop John Stowe of Lexington (Kentucky). “If we don’t learn from this situation that we all find ourselves in with the global pandemic, how to work together and how to conquer something that is affecting all of us, we’re going to be in sad shape when we face even bigger disasters coming our way.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!