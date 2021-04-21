Catholic World News

Closures of Catholic schools in Black neighborhoods provoke sense of abandonment

April 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Black students represented just 7% of Catholic school students nationally, but they made up 18% of students in schools that closed” in 2020, according to the report.

