Papal condolences follow death of Cardinal Khoarai

April 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recall the late cardinal’s “longstanding commitment to the promotion of vocations to the priesthood and his dedication to the church’s educational apostolate in Lesotho.”

