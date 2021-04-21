Catholic World News

Statement of US bishop chairmen on verdict in trial of Derek Chauvin

April 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us pray that through the revelation of so much pain and sadness, that God strengthens us to cleanse our land of the evil of racism which also manifests in ways that are hardly ever spoken, ways that never reach the headlines,” said the bishops who chair the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism and the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development. “Let us then join in the hard work of peacefully rebuilding what hatred and frustration have torn down.”

