Minnesota archbishop offers special Mass to pray for jurors, peace in communities

April 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernard Hebda prayed that God would “send down His wisdom and prudence on the jurors, who have been given the weighty responsibility of deciding Mr. Chauvin’s guilt or innocence; that He would help us to receive the verdict with peace; that we would open our hearts to whatever conversion is needed there.”

