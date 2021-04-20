Catholic World News

Catholic health advocates urge US to take the lead in global vaccine distribution

April 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We will never get [the pandemic] under control here in the United States until we get it under control everywhere,” said Sean Callahan, president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services.

