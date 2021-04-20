Catholic World News

Australian bishops urge Catholics to get vaccinated amid push for more vaccine options

April 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: One would “need a serious reason not to receive the vaccine,” the bishops’ Commission for Life, Family and Public Engagement said in its new document, “FAQS and Guidance for the Catholic community in Australia regarding a COVID-19 vaccine.”

