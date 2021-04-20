Catholic World News

Costa Rica’s bishops declare special day of prayer amid pandemic

April 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “With faith, trust, and perseverance, we want to ask the God of life to help us overcome this pandemic, restore health to the sick, and give consolation to those who have lost loved ones,” said the bishops of the Central American nation of 5 million (map).

