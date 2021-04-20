Catholic World News
Cardinal Sako: Pope’s presence in Iraq broke ‘barrier of fear’ for local Christians
April 20, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The Chaldean Patriarch’s comments follow the papal apostolic journey to Iraq in March.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
