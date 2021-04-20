Catholic World News

+Cardinal Sebastian Koto Khoarai, 91

April 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A member of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, Cardinal Khoarai was ordained to the priesthood in 1956 and was bishop of Mohale’s Hoek in the southern African nation of Lesotho (map) from 1978 until his retirement in 2014. Pope Francis created him a cardinal in 2016. With his death, there are 224 living cardinals, 126 of whom are eligible to take part in a papal election.

